Three million tourists recorded during National Day holidays
Tourists visit Trang An complex in Ninh Binh province (Photo VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Around 3 million tourists were recorded during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) announced on September 5.
The average accommodation occupation rate reached 60-65%.
As this was the last long holiday before the summer ends and the new academic year comes, localities had exerted efforts to seize opportunities by building and renewing tourism products and inaugurating new sites to attract more tourists.
Ho Chi Minh City continued implementing its tourism recovery plan with the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme. In the four days, the largest city of Vietnam welcomes 920,000 visitors, of whom 130,000 stayed overnight, and the occupation rate surpassed 75%.
First-ever hot air balloon festival in An Giang attracts 80,000 tourists (Photo: VNA)In the period, Hanoi capital city served 422,700 holiday-makers, earning 1.3 trillion VND (55.3 million USD). The occupation rate was 40.2%.
Notably, the accommodation capacity of hotels and resorts of three to five stars in Phan Thiet, Tien Thanh, Ham Thuan Nam and La Gi of the southcentral coastal province of Binh Thuan reached nearly 90%.
In addition to domestic destinations, outbound tours have become more attractive, with Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand being the most favourite./.