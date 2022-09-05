Destinations Hanoi among 12 best places to enjoy the fall season Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in the fall by the US's CNN Travel. Vietnam is the real bright spot right now and autumn in the capital city is drier and cooler with monsoon season ending, according to CNN. Cool weather and gentle sunshine are ideal for rambling around the city's Old Quarter with its historical streets and shops.

Destinations Infographic Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.

Travel Central provinces co-organise 1 tour-3 destinations for int’l guests The Departments of Tourism of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Khanh Hoa provinces has co-organised a workshop to develop “1 tour-3 destinations” to serve tourists from China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.