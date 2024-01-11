Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – According to the latest information provided by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK that is also in charge of Ireland, Irish authorities have announced that three out of 14 migrants found inside a refrigerated shipping container in the southeastern port of Rosslare, Ireland on January 8 are believed to come from Vietnam, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said.

Hang made the statement on January 11 at the ministry’s regular press meeting when answering questions from reporters on the case that Irish police on January 10 opened an investigation into human trafficking after 14 illegal migrants were found inside a refrigerated shipping container in Ireland’s Rosslare seaport.

Hang said that as soon as receiving the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to contact local authorities, inquire into and closely follow the investigation process of this case.

The embassy has been coordinating closely with local authorities to verify the identities of the stowaways, and prepare to undertake citizen protection measures if needed./.