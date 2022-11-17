Three Vietnamese among top 1,000 global scientists
Three Vietnamese have been named in a list of 1,000 leading global scientists in terms of research publications over the last 13 years.
From left: Assoc. Prof. Tran Xuan Bach, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phung Van Phuc (Source: vnexpress.net)
The rankings were released by Research.com, a reputable academic research portal.
Among the honourees, Assoc. Prof. Tran Xuan Bach from the Hanoi Medical University, with his publications on community health, ranks third and is the only Vietnamese to be present in the top 10. He was also the youngest to be granted the Associate Professor title in Vietnam – at the age of 32 in 2016.
Specialised in mechanical engineering and aerospace, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phung Van Phuc from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology ranks 958th. He used to be named among the world’s 100,000 most influential scientists for four consecutive years.
Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son from the Vietnam National University - Hanoi ranks 190th. Working in computer science, he was also among the world’s best 10,000 scientists for three straight years, in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Recently, a group of professors from the US-based Stanford University also published a list of the world’s 10,000 most influential scientists, including 37 Vietnamese. Of the 100,000 most influential in terms of lifetime achievement, there are seven Vietnamese, namely Prof. Nguyen Minh Tho (Ton Duc Thang University), Tran Tinh Hien (clinical research unit at the Oxford University), Prof. Nguyen Xuan Hung (HCM City University of Technology), Prof. Nguyen Dinh Duc (Vietnam National University - Hanoi), Assoc. Prof. Le Hoang Son (Vietnam National University - Hanoi), late Prof. Hoang Tuy (Institute of Mathematics), and Prof. Nguyen Ba An (Institute of Physics and Electronics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology)./.