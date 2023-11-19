Three Vietnamese cities among world’s fastest-growing digital nomad hubs
The three Vietnamese cities of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the top 10 fastest-growing “digital nomad” destinations in the world by Outlook Traveler Magazine, for their beautiful scenery, stable internet speeds, and especially cheap prices.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam welcomes over 1 million int’l visitors for 4th consecutive month
With efforts being made in recent times by the entire tourism industry to overcome the difficulties, the total number of international visitors to Vietnam has already far exceeded the 2023 annual plan. Of note, October was the fourth consecutive month Vietnam welcomed over 1 million foreign tourist arrivals.
See more
InfographicFirst 10 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 4.2-fold
International visitors to Vietnam stood at nearly 10 million in the first 10 months of 2023, 4.2-fold higher than in the same period last year, but still just 69% of the figure in the first ten months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
InfographicOutstanding emerging destinations in Vietnam
Online travel platform Agoda has for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons - a list of emerging destinations in the country that few tourists know about.
InfographicYen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot
The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.
InfographicHa Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads
The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.
InfographicFour Vietnamese golf courses among world’s top 100
Four golf courses and resorts in Vietnam - FLC Halong Bay GC & Luxury Resort, The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip, Laguna Lang Co, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club - have been listed among the world’s top 100 golf courses in the 2024-2025 period by Golf Magazine.