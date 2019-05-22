The three students will represent Vietnam at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2019(Photo: www.nhandan.com.vn)

Vietnam will be represented by three students at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2019 (MOSWC), slated to take place in the US on July 28.The MOSWC 2019’s national qualifying round in Vietnam kicked off on March 24, drawing more than 1,000 contestants of 105 teams. An award ceremony honouring winners of the competition was held in Hanoi on May 21.The three representatives include Nguyen Luu Hoang Anh from Ho Chi Minh City’s Dinh Thien Ly high school, who triumphed in the category of Microsoft Word 2013.Meanwhile, Le Khang Hieu from Hung Yen province’s Doan Thi Diem Greenfield high school came first in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013 and Tran Hoang Anh from Hanoi-based Foreign Trade University secured first place in Microsoft Excel 2013. -VNA