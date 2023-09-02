Vietnam show perfect performance to beat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their Group C match of the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship. (Photo: AVC)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — A 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei on September 1 in Thailand secured Vietnam top position in Group C of the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship.

It was the second meet of the two teams within two months. In the first one at the AVC Challenge Cup, Vietnam won 3-0 and went on to secure the winning title for the first time.

In the Nakhon Ratchasima fight, the Vietnamese focused and determined for a win which ensured their top place and a berth in the second qualification round.

Chinese Taipei meanwhile needed a win to take the second position in Group C and enter the tournament's top eight.

Vietnam under Captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy faced with strong defence from Chinese Taipei which went ahead in the first minutes of the first set.

But Thuy's storm volleys were irresistible, helping Vietnam level the score at 11-11 before taking the set at 25-18.

Despite their great effort, Chinese Taipei suffered the same defeat in the second set which ended 25-22.

The Vietnamese however suddenly played under expected in the third set, giving Chinese Taipei the chance to perform their best to secure a 25-18 win. But it was all they could do before suffering a 25-17 loss in the fourth set at The Mall Korat Department Store.

With all three wins, Vietnam perfectly completed the first qualification as the group leader with nine points.

At the same time, the Republic of Korea (RoK) had no trouble in demolishing Uzbekistan 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 to collect six points in total at Chartchai Hall. They secured the second position.

Vietnam and the RoK will be in the second qualification's Group E along with the hosts Thailand and Australia which were Group A's first and second teams, respectively./.