Thua Thien – Hue’s economic zone looks for post-pandemic investments
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, which boasts comprehensive infrastructure and an open investment environment, is hoped to attract new investment flows following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The zone is home to 47 projects with a total registered capital exceeding over 79.3 trillion VND (over 3.4 billion USD).
According to vice director of the management board of the province's economic and industrial zones Nguyen Cong Binh, the province will hold a conference to promote investment in the zone in July, focusing on the fields of tourism, urban development, logistics and hi-tech industry.
The locality hopes to lure strategic investors and environmentally friendly investment projects using modern technologies, he said.
Established in 2006, the Chan May - Lang Co Economic Zone has a favourable geographical position, located about 6-7 km from National Highway 1A and the North-South railway. At the same time, it is located between Phu Bai airport and Da Nang airport.
The zone has attracted a great number of investment projects, especially in tourism.
In order to lure more investment to the zone, Thua – Thien Hue will continue to improve infrastructure with a focus on Chan May Port so it can handle 6 million tonnes of goods per year by 2021.
With its strategic position as a significant gateway to the East-West Economic Corridor together with rational development strategies and streamlined mechanisms, the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone is hoped to develop into a proactive and modern EZ in the central region.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho said in the remaining months of 2020, the locality will focus on addressing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and promote production and business activities.
Attention will be paid to promoting administrative reform and accelerating construction of key projects, striving to kick off six projects worth over 100 billion VND each in the year.
According to the management board, in the first six months of the year, it granted decisions on investment plans and licences to four industrial production projects with a total registered capital of about over 3 trillion VND.
Thua Thien – Hue’s economic and industrial zones are now home to 150 valid projects worth over 103 trillion VND./.