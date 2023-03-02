Health Vietnamese doctors help with robotic surgeries in Philippines Doctors from Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have assisted their colleagues at Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) of the Philippines with using robots to perform Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer surgeries.

Society Top legislator lauds health workers’ dedication National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a gathering held at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi on February 27 in celebration of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Health National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,905 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,905 with four new cases recorded on February 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Single donor provides the gift of life for transplant patients Doctors from Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and Viet Duc University Hospital in Hanoi have worked together to conduct several organ transplants donated from a single donor.