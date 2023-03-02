Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery
A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.
Coordinated by the Interplast Germany’s volunteer surgery team and the Hue Central Hospital, the programme targets those with difficult circumstances and disabilities who cannot afford the surgery.
According to Nguyen Hong Loi, Director of the hospital’s Odonto-Stomatology Centre, participating doctors are conducting check-ups for the patients.
Up to 70 children are expected to receive operations on this occasion, Loi said.
Professor Johannes Hidding, a member of the Interplast team, said he always feels happy whenever he remembers the smiles of children after surgery.
Another member, Professor Peter Schachner, said this is the 5th time he has come to Thua Thien - Hue and cooperated with the Odonto-Stomatology Centre. He enjoys working here because of the local medical team’s professionalism and enthusiasm.
Notably, as part of the programme, the Interplast delegation will transfer to their peers at the Hue Central Hospital advanced techniques in cleft lip and palate surgery and anesthesiology./.