Thua Thien-Hue exhibition features President Ho Chi Minh’s legacies
An exhibition featuring “Ho Chi Minh Legacies” opened at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Thua Thien-Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 10 evening.
Visitors to the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
In his opening remarks, Director of the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha said that the exhibition is a very meaningful activity, demonstrating the responsibility of the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Thua Thien-Hue for preserving, and promoting the enormous assets, and precious legacies left by President Ho Chi Minh to the Vietnamese people, which are his thought, morality and lifestyle.
At this exhibition, 20 units inside and outside the system of museums and monuments commemorating President Ho Chi Minh are introducing to visitors the spiritual and material values of President Ho Chi Minh's legacies.
Notably, eight outdoor stalls feature the late leader’s legacies in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue, Cao Bang, Nghe An, Binh Thuan, Ho Chi Minh City and Thai Nguyen.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of July 12./.