Culture - Sports Netflix, FPT Play remove Chinese film with nine-dash line scenes Global streaming platform Netflix has removed the Chinese film Flight To You from its service in Vietnam as it contains scenes of the nine-dash line that violates Vietnam’s sovereignty, said Director of the Cinema Department Vi Kien Thanh on July 10.

Culture - Sports Beach activities promote tourism in Da Nang The central city of Da Nang will host a series of events in a tourism promotion programme – Wow Da Nang – at pristine beaches and Son Tra Mountain from July 30 to August 1, including amazing festivals in the city this summer.

Culture - Sports Women’s football: Vietnam lose 0-2 to New Zealand The national women's football team lost 0-2 to New Zealand, the co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 10.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese in Japan hold sports festival The Vietnam Association in Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka prefecture of Japan, held a sports festival, the second of its kind, at Onga Sports Centre in Kitakyushu on July 9.