Society Lao Cai arrests 10 illegal Chinese immigrants Four Vietnamese mentransporting 10 Chinese who illegally entered Vietnam through the border were arrested by police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on July 27.

Society PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Society Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28 The central city of Da Nang will apply social distancing measures from 0:00am on July 28 in six districts namely Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le and Lien Chieu, and the lockdown measure for the C Hospital, the Da Nang Orthopaedics and Rehabiliation Hospital, and the Da Nang Hospital as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Society Samsung Vietnam-funded hope school to benefit Bac Giang’s needy students Samsung Electronics Vietnam in conjunction with the Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) organization of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the People’s Committee of Hiep Hoa district in the northern province of Bac Giang on July 27 held a groundbreaking ceremony of a Samsung Hope School in the locality.