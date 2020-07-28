Thua Thien-Hue honours Heroic Vietnamese Mothers
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony on July 27 to posthumously bestow the title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to 12 women and present the Independence Order to four families that rendered services to the revolution.
Local authorities offer incense to martyrs (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony on July 27 to posthumously bestow the title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to 12 women and present the Independence Order to four families that rendered services to the revolution.
The event was held on the occasion of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho expressed his deep gratitude to the mothers and revolution contributors.
The province is home to 2,378 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.
Tho asked local authorities and organisations to continue to take care of policy beneficiary families, while promoting the campaign of paying tribute to them and considering the work a common responsibility./.