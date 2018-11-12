Thua Thien-Hue and Japan's Gifu will enhance cooperative ties under a deal inked between the two sides on November 12. (Photo: VNA)

The central coastal province of Thua Thien-Hue and Japan’s Gifu prefecture will enhance cooperative ties under a deal inked between the two sides on November 12.The signing was made at a meeting between Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho and a high-level delegation from the Japanese locality, led by Governor Hajime Furuta and the prefecture’s official Yoshiaki Bito.Under the deal, both sides will bolster experience exchanges in investment promotion towards branching out the tourism sector; as well as work to facilitate conditions for enterprises to study investment in tourism, the supporting industry, and the high-end industry.Furthermore, they will promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges to capitalise on the potential and strengths of each locality, thus tightening stable cooperative relations and friendship between the two countries.At the meeting, Tho said that the Japanese Emperor and Empress’ visit to Thua Thien-Hue in March 2017 opened up comprehensive collaborative opportunities in various sectors between the Vietnamese central province and various Japanese localities.Since Thua Thien-Hue and Gifu in particular set up cooperative ties in November 2016, they have organised regular exchanges and meetings, he said, adding that many enterprises from Gifu have come to look for investment opportunities in Thua Thien-Hue.Hue city and Takayama city also inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and exchange, while Gifu University and Hue University have worked together in academic research and in the improvement of education and training quality, he higlighted.Tho expressed his hope that both localities will promote collaboration in high-quality human resources training, market expansion in medical equipment, high-quality industry development, investment promotion, and exchanges of students and craft villages.Hajime Furuta and Yoshiaki Bito spoke highly of the outcomes in the cooperative relations between Thua Thien-Hue and Gifu over the past, stating that they share a lot of similarities in terms of economy and culture, especially in their potential to develop tourism with a wide range of tourist attractions, such as historic and cultural relic sites, cuisine, and traditional craft. –VNA