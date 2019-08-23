Japanese tourists visit Thien Mu Pagoda in Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The tourism sector of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has carried out various measures to bolster sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.



The province, housing the capital of the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, welcomes 3.5-4 million tourists each year, greatly contributing to the provincial socio-economic development.



Competent agencies have started to hand over paper bags with the message “Hue relics say no to plastic bags” to visitors carrying plastic bags at tourist attractions. In the coming time, the province will work to halt the use of petrol engines at Dai Noi (Imperial Citadel) as sightseeing electric cars have been put into use.



The provincial People’s Committee has also granted permission to extend electric car tours in the southern area of Huong river, as part of a project on the development of public passenger transport network in Thua Thien-Hue province by 2020, with a vision to 2030.



Acting Director of the provincial Tourism Department Le Huu Minh said Thua Thien-Hue hopes to be the pioneer of the “saying no to plastic waste” campaign in tourism activities and development, in line with environmental protection and relic conservation.



The province’s tourism sector will step up communications to raise public awareness and call for efforts to the work from the people and authorities, he added. To date, more than 80 tourism businesses of the province have committed to cutting the use of plastic products and single-use plastic. -VNA