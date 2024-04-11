Thua Thien-Hue’s tourism development efforts pay off
Train running through Hai Van Pass (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue, home to Hue ancient capital, has seen a large number of tourists, especially foreigners, since the beginning of this year, thanks to its efforts to improve infrastructure, develop new products, and expand promotion programmes.
According to the provincial Tourism Department, since the beginning of 2024, Thua Thien-Hue has served more than 891,000 visitors, including nearly 447,000 foreigners, up 40% and 74% year-on-year. Total revenue from tourism is estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (68 million USD), up 20%.
Last month, a train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation.
During the about three hours of this train journey, tourists can admire the magnificent natural beauty along Hai Van Pass, dubbed “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most marvellous wonder) and also among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world as selected by renowned US magazine Travel Leisure, with one side being Truong Son Mountain Range and the other the sea before reaching Da Nang, which boasts one of the six most beautiful beaches on the planet.
On the way back, from Da Nang to Hue, they can set foot in the former capital of Hue, home to various heritage sites.
In particular, riding either trips departing Hue for Da Nang and vice versa in the morning or the afternoon, tourists can enjoy the splendid sunrise or sunset scenes on Lang Co, one of the most beautiful bays in the world, and taste typical local delicacies.
The province plans to organise a wide range of cultural and sports activities within the framework of the 2024 Hue Festival. The festival, held for 24 years, is one of the key international art events in Vietnam.
It will also hold a ceremony to mark 15 years since Lang Co was recognised as the most beautiful bay in the world.
Meanwhile, Hai Van Gate, a national relic site, will be officially open to visitors during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays./.