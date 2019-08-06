Vietnam's national football team (Photo: oxii.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Tickets for Vietnam-Thailand match in the second round of Asian World Cup qualifiers will be sold both online and in ticket booths, said the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).



Tickets for local Thai fans have been priced at 500 baht, equivalent to 375,000 VND, for a place in stand A, and 200 baht or 150,000 VND, for a place in stand D.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese fans have been allocated their own area between stand A and stand D. The price for a travelling supporter is 650 baht or 490,000 VND.



Members of fan clubs of local Thai teams can also purchase tickets between August 5 and August 18 with a 5 per cent discount. Tickets will go on general sale for other supporters on August 19.



Vietnam are in Group G alongside Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The match between Vietnam and Thailand will take place at Thammasat Stadium in the city of Rangsit on September 5.



Under the guidance of Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, Vietnam beat Thailand three times in the M-150 Cup, the qualifying round of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship and the 2019 King’s Cup.-VNA