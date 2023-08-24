Tickets of AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers’s Group C matches put on sale from Sep. 3
Tickets of Group C matches of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers will be put on sale from September 3-12, according to the organisers.
Vietnam drawn into Group C, together with Guam, Yemen and Singapore (Photo: AFC)Phu Tho (VNA) – Tickets of Group C matches of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers will be put on sale from September 3-12, according to the organisers.
Group C includes Guam, Yemen, Singapore and hosts Vietnam. The U23 football team of Vietnam will play Guam on September 6, Yemen on September 9, and Singapore on September 12.
All the six matches of this group will take place at the Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho. Prices of tickets will range from 50,000 VND (2.08 USD) to 200,000 VND.
A total of 47 teams will compete in the qualification round from September 4 to September 12.
Based on their performance in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup, the Vietnamese national U23 team has been put in Pot 1 alongside Australia, Japan, the RoK, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Jordan, and Thailand.
The top 16 teams will progress through to play in the final tournament./.