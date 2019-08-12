The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has earmarked 348 billion VND (15 million USD) this year for developing its rural water supply network (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has earmarked 348 billion VND (15 million USD) this year for developing its rural water supply network.



Around 236 billion VND (10.15 million USD) will come from its coffers and the rest from other sources including private investment and donations.



Le Van Nghia, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the aim was to ensure supply of clean water to all households in the province, especially in areas near rivers along the coast suffering from saltwater intrusion.



So far this year the province has carried out four projects worth 161 billion VND (6.92 million USD).



It includes 84 billion VND (3.6 million USD) in 112 works to build and upgrade its water supply network by the Tien Giang Water Supply One Member Limited Company.



A new water pumping plant is expected to be put into operation this year with a capacity of 30,000cu.m per day in Cai Lay district.



The province now has 566 water pumping stations providing clean water to over 369,450 households.



This covers 93 percent of households in rural areas, 3 percentage points higher than the target set for next year, and 99 per cent of urban households.-VNA