The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is home to more than 11,800 Agent Orange/dioxin victims. (Photo: tiengiang.gov.vn)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is home to more than 11,800 Agent Orange/dioxin victims, most of them live in poverty, according to the provincial association of AO/dioxin victims.

At present, 1,506 victims are receiving allowances from the State. Every year, the association and its chapters mobilise more than 15 billion VND (630,000 USD) to help AO victims.

On the occasion of the Action Month for AO/dioxin Victims and the 62nd anniversary of the Day of AO/dioxin in Vietnam (August 10, 1961- 2023), they have presented nearly 4,000 gift sets and sent delegates to visit and present gifts to AO victims.

In the first half year of 2022, they mobilised over 8.6 billion VND; handed out nearly 20,767 gift sets; built and repaired six houses; and provided medical treatment and supports for improvised AO/dioxin victims.

The association has also strengthened communication works to call for assistance from the community to help AO/dioxin victims./.