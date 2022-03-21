Tigers in ancient Vietnamese art
With 30 artifacts along with documents and selected images, the National Museum of History is holding the “Tigers in Vietnamese ancient art” exhibition to introduce artworks with images of tigers spanning over 2,000 years of Vietnamese art history.
A Bat Trang ceramic tiger statue, Canh Hung era (1740-1786). (Photo: VNA)
Stone statue at Tran Thu Do’s tomb, dating from 1264. (Photo: VNA)
A tiger drawing on Chu Dau pottery from Hai Duong province, dating from the 15th century. (Photo: VNA)
A tiger mascot holding a set of 12 jade animals of the Nguyen Dynasty (19th-20th century). (Photo: VNA)
The image of Five Tigers in Hang Trong folk paintings has been handed down through the generations and is often displayed at worshipping sites. (Photo: VNA)
A tiger head embroidered on a pillow, from the early 20th century. (Photo: VNA)