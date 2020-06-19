Society Children with facial deformities to receive free check-ups, surgerical operations Free check-ups and surgerical operations will be provided to underprivileged children with cleft lips or cleft palates from June 22 to 26 in Hanoi.

Society Assistance during humanitarian month reaches over 562,000 people More than 434 billion VND (18.6 million USD) was used to support over 562,000 needy people during May, as part of the 2020 humanitarian month programme run by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS).

Society Tra Vinh: Climate change adaptation project benefits the poor Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.

Society Vietnam considers resuming several international flights The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 18 agreed to recommend the Government consider the restoration of a number of international flights to several countries and territories that have basically controlled the pandemic and have multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.