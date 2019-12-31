Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The following are the top 10 events that shaped the development of the capital city of Hanoi as announced by the municipal Party Committee on December 27.



1. NA adopts resolution on piloting urban administration model in Hanoi



The 14th National Assembly passed a Resolution on piloting an urban administration model in Hanoi at its eight session on November 27. This provides an important basis for the capital city to improve operation efficiency of its political system, streamline payroll, arrange apparatus, and improve state management in 177 wards across the city.

2. Party and political system building work bear fruits



In 2019, the municipal Party Organisation continued its efforts to promote the Party building work in a comprehensive manner, channeled focus on building a strong and pure political system, and paid due attention to the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.



The city drastically carried out Directive No. 15-CT/TU on strengthening the leadership of the party committees at all levels in the reception of citizens and the settlement of complaints and denunciations in the city, and Resolution No.15-NQ/TU on building strong and pure party committees and ensuring social order in all communes, wards and towns.



Besides re-arranging and streamlining the political apparatus, the city also promoted the role of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations so as to build the great all-people solidarity bloc and develop a prosperous city.

3. Hanoi witnesses robust economic growth, takes lead in FDI attraction



Hanoi’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is estimated to reach a four-year high growth rate of 7.62 percent in 2019.



Thanks to the city’s efforts to improve its business and investment climate, more investors have shown their interest to land investment in the city. Hanoi lured 8.05 billion USD in foreign investment in 2019, the highest amount after 30 years of reform and integration. It has led the nation in terms of FDI attraction for the second year in a row.



This year, the city welcomed over 28.9 million visitors, up 10.1 percent year on year, of which around 7 million are foreign visitors. Total tourism revenue in the year was estimated to surge 34 percent to 103.81 trillion VND (4.49 billion USD).



4. Hanoi obtains significant results after ten years building new style rural areas



After ten years of implementation, the National Target Programme on New Style Rural Areas and the Party Committee’s Programme No.02-Ctr/TU on developing agriculture, building new-style rural area and improving local livelihoods have shown positive results. To date, the city has six districts and 356 communes (or 92 percent of the total communes) recognised as new-style rural areas, particularly there are three communes achieving advanced criteria. Actually, the programmes have cast a new look to the rural areas while improving livelihoods in the city.

5. External affairs are promoted



Along with boosting cooperative relations with cities and provinces across the country, Hanoi has enjoyed sound relations with its foreign partners, with more than ten international agreements signed. Besides, the city welcomed 204 foreign delegations and leaders of large corporations in the world.



Particularly, the city worked closely with competent ministries, sectors and agencies to successfully host the second DPRK-USA Summit on February 27 and 28, leaving lasting impression on international friends.

6. Hanoi named member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network



Hanoi, together with 65 cities in the world, was designated as part of the UNESCO Cities Network on October 30. The move is expected to create favourable conditions for Hanoi to position its brands as well as affirm its stature as the creative capital of Vietnam in the Southeast Asian region and the world.



The event particularly took place on the occasion that the city celebrated the 20th anniversary of its recognition as “City for Peace” by the UNESCO (July 16).

7. Hanoi achieves outstanding results in social welfare

Thanks to the municipal People’s Council’s Resolution No.04/2019/NQ-HDND dated July 8, 2019 on specific policies on stabilising livelihoods of the poor, in 2019, nearly 15,400 households escaped from poverty, or 433.5 percent of the yearly plan. By the end of this year, the city’s poverty rate is expected to drop to 0.42 percent, and there is no impoverished families in the city’s nine districts in accordance with the nation’s multidimensional poverty scale.

8. Hanoi’s education sector develops comprehensively



Hanoi continues to affirm its leading position in the country in terms of education quality. In the national competitions for excellent students, the city had 14 first prizes, 42 second prizes, 56 third prizes and 38 consolidation prizes. At international contests, local students won 78 gold medals, 84 silver medals, 95 bronze medals and 30 consolidation prizes.



In 2019, Hanoi has for the first time successfully hosted the International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School, drawing the participation of 1,700 people from 24 countries and territories worldwide.

9. Local athletes greatly contribute to Vietnam’s success at SEA Games 30

The Vietnamese delegation bagged 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines. Of the total amount, Hanoi athletes contributed 34 gold, 27 silver and 25 bronze medals.

10. Hanoi ensures political security, social order



The capital city has witnessed positive changes in traffic safety and urban order. Hanoi worked hard to enhance fire prevention, search and rescue work, prevent terrorism activities, and ensure safety for important political events./.