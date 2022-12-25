Hanoi (VNA) – GDP growth faster than expected, border reopening, and fuel shortages in many localities are among the top 10 events that shaped Vietnam in 2022, as selected by Vietnam News Agency.

The following is the list of the events.

1. GDP growth higher than expected amid gloomy world economic context

Eight agro-forestry-fisheries products (coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables-fruit, cashew nut, shrimp, tra fish, and wooden furniture) record export revenue of over 2 billion USD in 2022 (Photo: VNA)

In 2022, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 7.5 - 8%, higher than the target of 6 - 6.5%; inflation has been kept at 3.1 - 3.3%; and total disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) reached about 21 billion USD, up over 8% compared to 2021. Total foreign trade is estimated at 750 billion USD up 12.18%, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

2. Visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong – important milestone in bilateral relations





Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong holds talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 31, 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was the first foreign leader to be welcomed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, showing the high-level importance attached to relations between the two Parties and the two countries.

The visit from October 30 to November 1 created a new impetus for and consolidated the friendly neighbourliness, enhanced political trust, and deepened the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China. Thirteen cooperation documents on various areas, mainly the economy, were signed during the trip.

3. Provincial-level steering committees for corruption, negative phenomena prevention and control established





On November 18, 2022, the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control convenes a meeting under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

All the standing boards of the Party Committees of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities established steering committees for corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control.

Thanks to the concerted engagement of the steering committees at central and local levels, many cases of corruption and negative phenomena involving collusion between officials at different levels and enterprises, especially those involving non-State companies such as Viet A, FLC, Tan Hoang Minh, and An Dong, were brought to light.

4. Six resolutions on socio-economic development, defence - security safeguarding for regions issued





A conference is held on November 29, 2022 at the Party Central Committee’s Headquarters to popularise and implement the Politburo's resolution on orientations for socio-economic development and defence-security protection in the Red River Delta region until 2030 (Photo: VNA

For the first time, the Politburo issued six resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding to 2030, with a vision to 2045, for six economic regions to capitalise on their advantages and enhance connectivity within each region and among different regions.

At its third session, the 15th National Assembly also issued decisions on investment policies for five key transport projects to create infrastructure breakthroughs and connect different regions nationwide.

5. Borders reopening, successful hosting of SEA Games 31





Members of the Vietnamese Taekwondo squad celebrate first gold medal at the poomsae event on the first competition day at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 15, 2022 (Photo: VNA)

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) took place from May 5 to 23, shortly after Vietnam decided to resume international tourism from March 15. With the successful hosting of the region’s biggest sporting event, the country was highly valued for its organisation, competition results, and promotion of its image after more than two years fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Strong fluctuations in corporate bond market





On April 5, the investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security starts legal proceeding against and arrests Do Anh Dung, Chairman and Director General of Tan Hoang Minh Group for investigation of suspected legal violations relating to bond issuance and capital raising of the Tan Hoang Minh Group and its subsidiaries. In the photo: investigation staff are seen at the Tan Hoang Minh's Headquarters at Quang Trung street, Tran Hung Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

These are impressive results amid a decline in growth momentum among global economies and a surge in inflation and living expenses.

The corporate bond market, a medium- and long-term capital mobilisation channel, was negatively affected after investigations into some issuances were launched. Individual investors sold bonds before maturity due to concerns over businesses’ failure to repay debts.

To rectify activities in this market, the Government released Decree No 65/2022/ND-CP on September 16 to amend Decree No 153/2020/ND-CP that stipulates rules on corporate bond offerings. It also requested the Ministry of Finance to continue overhauling Decree 65 in order to guarantee openness, transparency, the legitimate rights and interests of investors, along with the safety and security of the financial and monetary markets.

7. Lead in digital economy growth in Southeast Asia





Kien Giang province focuses on developing infrastructure serving digital transformation and the application of digital technologies and data in all socio-economic areas, towards fundamental and comprehensive changes in the management and governance activities of the local administration (Photo: VNA)

According to Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, the gross merchandise value of Vietnam’s digital economy was estimated at 23 billion USD in 2022, rising by 28% from a year earlier – the fastest growth in Southeast Asia.

Data from the Ministry of Information and Communications showed that revenue in the digital economy in 2022 increased by over 10% year-on-year to 148 billion USD.

8. Fuel shortages in many localities





Long queues at Nam Dong petrol station in Hanoi on March 11, 2022 (Photo: VNA) In October and November, residents in many localities had to wait in long queues to buy fuel. This situation came as a result of complex developments in the global oil market, and it also revealed problems in the management of petrol and oil trading.

As directed by the Government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the State Bank of Vietnam promptly carried out solutions to tackle this situation.

9. Abnormal flooding in central region





Although the rain has stopped, in the morning of October 15, 2022, the tunnel at the Dien Bien Phu intersection in Da Nang city is still flooded with water, making it impossible for vehicles to travel through (Photo: VNA) On October 14 and 15, Da Nang and other localities in the central region experienced severe flooding due to post-storm downpours with rainfall of nearly 700mm in 24 hours. Tidal surges that occurred at the same time further slowed the drainage process, thus seriously affecting the lives of local residents.

This historic flooding gave a warning of worsening climate change that requires strategic response measures.

10. First-ever advance to FIFA Women’s World Cup finals





On February 6 afternoon, the Vietnamese female football team gain a 2-1 victory against Taipei (China) during their play-off game at DY Patil Stadium in Navi city, Mumbai, India and secure a historical ticket to the final round of 2023 World Cup (Photo: AFC/VNA) Vietnam’s female football team became one of the six Asian representatives in the final round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It was the first time Vietnam qualified for the finals.

At SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese women's team also successfully defended their title championship./.

