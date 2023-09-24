Top Cuban legislator starts Vietnam visit
President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hanoi on September 24, beginning a five-day visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony to mark 50 years of leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973-2023).
President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Source: The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba)
Welcoming the Cuban leader at the Noi Bai International Airport were Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen.
During his visit, Esteban Lazo Hernandez will pay a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and meet with President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
He will offer flowers at the Fidel Castro Monument and visit the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Hospital in Quang Binh province, and meet with local leaders.
Esteban Lazo Hernandez will join Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai at a September 26 celebration of the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam./.
President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is welcomed in Hanoi. (Source: The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba)In Quang Tri province, the top Cuban legislator will visit Hien Luong Bridge, the Museum of Hien Luong - Ben Hai special national relic site, and the relic site of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam in Cam Lo district. He will also offer flowers and plant trees at Fidel Park.
