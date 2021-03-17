Top leader hosts newly-accredited ambassadors
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong received letters of credentials submitted by the new Ambassadors of Panama, Singapore and Indonesia to Vietnam, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 17.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (first row, right) poses for a photo with Panamanian Ambassador to Vietnam Eligio Alberto Salas De Leon (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong received letters of credentials submitted by the new Ambassadors of Panama, Singapore and Indonesia to Vietnam, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 17.
Following the ceremony, the Party and State leader hosted a reception for the ambassadors, during which he welcomed the diplomats and extended his wishes of good health to leaders of their respective countries.
Appreciating the good relations between Vietnam and the countries, the Vietnamese top leader expressed his belief that the diplomats will help foster and further develop the ties.
He briefed the ambassadors on the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress – Vietnam’s important political event – and the country’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stressed that Vietnam will step up the implementation of the congress’s Resolution and hopes to receive valuable support from international friends, including the countries of the ambassadors.
Underling the important role of the ambassadors in strengthening Vietnam’s relations with each country, Trong affirmed that the Vietnamese State is willing to create favourable conditions for them to fulfill their missions./.