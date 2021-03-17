Politics Vietnam concerned about military escalation in Yemen Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, expressed his concern over the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib and Taiz.

Politics National Assembly leader works with election committee of Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the National Election Council Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a working session with the Steering Committee for Elections of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 16.

Politics 15th National Assembly election: 16 self-nominated candidates in HCM City The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received the dossiers of 52 candidates in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, among whom 16 are self-nominated.