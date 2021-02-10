Talking to officials and staff of the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, Trong hailed their efforts to fulfill the entrusted missions to study, preserve and promote values of the exhibits and documents about the late President.

He took the occasion to wish them a warm Tet holiday with good health and happiness, hoping they will continue following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as popularising his life and career to local people and international friends.

He said he believed that the whole Party, people and army will promote solidarity to build Vietnam into a prosperous and democratic nation.

VNA