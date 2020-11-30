Top leader sends congratulations on UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent his message of congratulations to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People of the UN.
Palestinian people at a refugee camp in Khan Younis City, Gaza Strip on November 26, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
He also cabled congratulations to Cheikh Niang, Chairman of the United Nations Committee on Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.
In his messages, the top leader affirmed the Vietnamese State and people' support for and solidarity with the Palestinian people in the righteous struggle for basic national rights. /.