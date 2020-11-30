Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives outgoing Cuban Ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Tores Rivera in Hanoi on November 30.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba strengthen defence cooperation The Ministry of National Defence held a meeting in Hanoi on November 30 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba.

Politics 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress slated for December 9-10 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, presided over a meeting in Hanoi on November 30 to look into the preparations for the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials hold talks virtually Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Song Tao held online talks on November 30.