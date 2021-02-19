Politics Vietnamese, Chinese public security ministries bolster anti-crime collaboration The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and China convened their seventh meeting on crime prevention and fight in Hanoi on February 19 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Zhao Kezhi.

Politics Plan issued to implement NA resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision issuing a plan to implement Resolution 130/2020/QH14 of the National Assembly on joining the UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics Vietnam wants to continue boosting trade ties with Myanmar: Ambassador Vietnam hails Myanmar’s achievements in structural reforms and impressive economic growth in the past year, and wants to continue bolstering the economic-trade and investment ties with the nation in the time to come, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away Former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at his home at 3:25am on February 19 in Luong Thuan hamlet, Luong Quoi commune, Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre due to old age and serious illness.