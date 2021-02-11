Top leader wishes Hanoi prosperous New Year
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong makes a Tet visit to the Hanoi Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 11 night made a Tet visit to the Hanoi Party Committee, during which he wished the capital will build on its attained achievements to build a more prosperous city.
The Party chief lauded the city’s resounding success in the past year, which he said made significant contributions to the country’s achievements.
He reminded Hanoi that besides its various advantages, there are many challenges ahead and the city should not be satisfied with what it has achieved.
According to Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, the local Party Committee strictly followed the direction and made positive response to the Party General Secretary and President’s call, thus leading the city to successfully carry out the dual tasks of detaining the pandemic and maintaining economic growth. Hanoi posted a GDP growth rate of 3.98 percent, agricultural growth of 4.2 percent - the highest in the past nine years, and generated over 180,000 jobs, Hue reported.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (R) highlights the city's achievements in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The Hanoi Party Committee also successfully held party congresses at all levels, contributing to the success of the 13th National Party Congress, he said, adding the city ensured safety for the country’s important events while putting the COVID-19 outbreak under control.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers Tet greetings to the Hanoi Party Committee (Photo: VNA)
On the eve of the traditional Lunar New Year, the city has enhanced support for workers at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, and saved on spending to have more money on Tet gifts for policy beneficiary families, and disadvantaged people.
The capital city will strive to become a green, smart and modern city by 2030, and a global city with good competitive edge by 2045.
The Party and State leader then offered incense to ancestors at the monument to King Ly Thai To. He also talked to and extended Tet greetings to Hanoi residents and environmental workers who were on duty there./.
The Party and State leader then offered incense to ancestors at the monument to King Ly Thai To. (Photo: VNA)
