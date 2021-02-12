Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sends his best wishes to the entire nation and the community of overseas Vietnamese. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent his best wishes to the entire nation and the community of overseas Vietnamese at the sacred moment when the Year of the Buffalo began.

The top Vietnamese leader also wished international friends and people of foreign countries in the world a new year of peace, friendship, cooperation, progress and development.

“The Year of the Rat – 2020 has gone by with numerous memorable events, especially the 13th National Party Congress that ended in great success,” the Party General Secretary and President said, noting that the entire Party, people and armed forces have made great efforts with patriotism, high resolve, mettle, creativity and solidarity and reaped important and comprehensive achievements. Economic development and political and social stability have been maintained, security-defence ensured, external relations and international cooperation promoted and deepened, thus maintaining a peaceful and stability environment for national development, and strengthening people’s trust in the Party, the State and the socialist regime.

Trong stressed that the highlight of the year 2020 is the effective combat against the COVID-19 pandemic while socio-economic development has been maintained along with making good preparation for and successfully organizing congresses of all-level Party organisations which culminated in the 13th National Congress, thus contributing to strengthening and enhancing trust and national pride and winning recognition of international friends.

The leader offered praises and thanks to the entire people and armed forces for their significant contribution to the aforementioned success and accomplishments.

Noting that the Year of the Buffalo -2021 is the first year implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025; as well as the year when the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure will be held, the leader called on the entire Party, people and armed forces to unite and uphold the firm will to overcome all difficulties and challenges, press ahead with the cause of Doi Moi (renewal), build and firmly safeguard the Fatherland, maintain a peaceful and stable environment, successfully realise the set goals and tasks and gain even greater achievements in the cause of building and protecting the beloved socialist Vietnam. /.