Top legislator asks for higher operational efficiency of NA deputy delegations
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked NA deputy delegations to continue increasing their working capacity and enhancing their operational efficiency while delivering a speech at a conference hosted by the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on March 28 to review operations of NA deputy delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023 and launch tasks for 2024.
The NA leader noted that last year, despite a huge workload, NA deputy delegations and NA deputies showed an active spirit in law building, effective supervision and timely decision making as well as a high sense of responsibility in building laws, deciding important matters of the country, and following up the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations.
The top legislator affirmed that the highest purpose of the renovation of NA deputy delegations’ operations is to improve the quality of each deputy, initially the quality of voter meetings, and suggested the lawmakers coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front in completing regulations in the work.
Regarding supervision activities, he asked the delegations to define focal points for their supervisions following the spirit of finding the roots of problems to solve them from the roots.
Meanwhile, it is necessary to deal with the overlapping in supervision activities of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA agencies and NA deputy delegations, he underscored.
In 2024, the NA deputy delegations should concentrate on debating the adjustments and supplements to the Law on Supervision Activities of the NA and People’s Councils, he said.
Hue also stressed the need for the delegations to continue contributing ideas to further enhance the quality and efficiency of training activities for NA deputies as well as the coordination between the delegations and standing members of the People’s Councils, People’s Committees and VFF Committees as well as NA agencies.
At the launching ceremony of an emulation campaign in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the first general election of the Vietnamese NA to be celebrated in 2026, the NA leader called on the NA deputy delegations to respond to the emulation campaign, especially the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions regarding emulation and reward activities.
According to the NA Chairman, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to organise the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the first NA election at the national scale.
The Law on Emulation and Reward 2022 for the first time legalised emulation and reward activities of the NA, allowing the NA Standing Committee to decide the emulation and commendation work of NA agencies. The committee has issued a resolution to establish an emulation and reward council led by the NA Standing Vice Chairperson, he said.
Hue said he hoped that along with engaging in the movement by making more contributions to the NA, completing their tasks and renovating their operation methods for higher efficiency, NA deputies should popularise the movement so as calling for officials, public servants and labourers to respond to the movement./.