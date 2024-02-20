NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits the Ministry of Public Health on February 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the medical sector to develop an equal, quality and effective healthcare system towards universal healthcare coverage and social insurance for all.



At a working session with the Ministry of Public Health on February 20 ahead of the 69th anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), the top legislator requested the sector to fully roll out the 12th Party Committee’s Resolution on enhancing people’s healthcare in the new situation so as to improve mental and physical wellbeing, stature, longevity, and life quality of the Vietnamese people.



He highlighted the sector's important role in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and the downgrade of the infectious disease to Group B that covers the ones spreading fast and causing death from Goup A that comprises particularly dangerous ones spreading very fast and on a large scale and have a high mortaility rate or unclear causes.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) said countries worldwide can learn from Vietnam’s pandemic prevention and control experience, and this is the biggest achievement that the sector has out so far, he added.



He hailed the sector’s efforts to overcome challenges, remove policy bottlenecks, and make bold steps in the completion of mechanisms, state management and implementation of professional missions, making contributions to the country’s success.



Describing the medical profession as a special one, he stressed that human resources in the sector must be recruited meticulously and receive special training and remuneration.



Since investing in healthcare is investing for development, he recommended the sector to focus more on the training work, helping doctors and other medical staff improve their political mettle, professional expertise and moral virtues to better serve the patients.



Hue took the occasion to asks the sector to study suitable remuneration policies for the medical staff, and sketch out stable and long-term policies to attract high-quality human resources, along with bolstering technology transfer and innovation.



He called on the sector to streamline its apparatus and step up administrative reform and digital transformation.



Sixty-nine years ago on February 27, President Ho Chi Minh delivered a letter to a conference of medical workers, asking the sector to stay united, sincerely care for patients, and develop the country’s health sector. Since then, the date February 27 has become the sector’s traditional day./.