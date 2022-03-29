Top legislator chairs meeting with Party officials of Khanh Hoa
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting with the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee's Standing Board on March 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue presided over a meeting between the NA’s Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee in Hanoi on March 29.
The Khanh Hoa Party Committee’s Standing Board reported on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, dated January 28, 2022, on the province’s development until 2030 with a vision to 2045, along with the NA’s resolutions on socio-economic affairs.
Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2022, the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa have continued drastic actions against COVID-19 to turn the central province into a “green” zone. Khanh Hoa has recorded improvements in socio-economic aspects compared to the same period last year, as seen in an estimated GRDP growth rate of 4.9 percent, the index of industrial production up 12.46 percent, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue up 7.1 percent, exports up 13.3 percent, and tourism revenue up 55.3 percent. Social security and cultural affairs have also been promoted.
In particular, Khanh Hoa completed reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 53-KL/TW on its development until 2020 with a vision to 2030. Basing on this, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on the province’s development until 2030 with a vision to 2045.
This resolution targets that Khanh Hoa will become a centrally-run city by 2030, deserving its particularly important position in terms of socio-economic development, defence, security, and maritime sovereignty, as well as its role as the connectivity centre and the main gateway to the East Sea of the Central Highlands and southern central regions.
By 2045, it is hoped to become a smart city with sustainable development that is comparable to others in Asia, a role model in the combination of socio-economic development with defence - security ensuring, a worth-living city, and one of the localities taking the lead in environmental protection and net zero emission achievement.
At the working session, officials discussed measures to develop Khanh Hoa, especially the building of special mechanisms and policies for the province under Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW./.