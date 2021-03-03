Politics Vietnamese, Cuban deputy foreign ministers hold political consultation The 6th Vietnam-Cuba political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level was convened via videoconference on March 2, under the chair of Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Marcelino Medina Gonzalez.

Politics IAMM: Vietnam, ASEAN cooperate to drive back pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 2 led a Vietnam delegation to attend a virtual Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, during which he affirmed Vietnam, as an active and responsible member of the ASEAN Community, commits to working with other member states of the bloc in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Government’s pandemic control wins people’s trust The early, proactive, and responsible management of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the government and involving the entire political system, has secured the trust of the Vietnamese people.

Politics VFF leaders nominated as candidates for NA election The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has agreed to nominate Politburo member and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President cum Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh as candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.