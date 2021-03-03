Top legislator chairs National Election Council's third meeting
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the third meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hanoi on March 3.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) chairs the third meeting of the NEC (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the third meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hanoi on March 3.
In his report delivered at the meeting, Tran Van Tuy, head of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs and deputy head of the Sub-Committee for Personnel Affairs said that after the first negotiation, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has given proposal to the NEC and the NA Standing Committee on the quantity of candidates to the 15th NA from the VFF and its member organisations.
He said that the list has higher numbers of candidates who are non-Party members and those from ethnic minority groups, and at least 35 percent of female candidates.
NA General Secretary, Chairman of the NA Office and head of the NEC Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said that the NEC and relevant agencies should focus on directing central and local organisations, agencies and units on the introduction of candidates and the organisations of meetings to collect voters’ opinions on the candidates, as well as the formation of election committees at all levels and receiving the nomination documents and making plans on allocating NA deputies from the central level to become candidates in localities.
It is necessary to organise the second negotiation to make a list of candidates, while gathering the ideas of voters in the candidates’ residence, while adjusting the structure, components and number of candidates from central and local organisations, agencies and localities, he said.
In order to keep a close watch on the preparations in localities, Phuc suggested that the NA Standing Committee issue a plan to organise election supervision groups, while continuing to issue guiding documents, dealing with denunciations and complaints related to election, and ensuring safety and orders throughout the election.
The third meeting of the NEC was held in Hanoi on March 3 (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said that the NEC Office needs to collect opinions to complete relevant documents.
She asked for stronger communications on the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels on mass media, while regularly updating information on the website of the NEC.
She requested the NA Standing Committee and the NEC to coordinate closely with the VFF Central Committee and relevant agencies to implement supervision and inspection over election activities in localities and agencies by May 23.
She urged the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to collaborate with the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs and the NEC to prepare the lists of candidates managed by the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
For candidates managed by the Party Committee of the NA, the NA Standing Committee will prepare the list to submit to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, she said.
Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee for Personnel Affairs should promptly consider and give guidelines on processing citizens’ application to run for a seat at the NA in line with the law, she asked./.