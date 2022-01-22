Top legislator congratulates new President of European Parliament
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 22 extended his congratulations to the new President of the European Parliament (EP).
The new President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (Photo: CNN)
In his letter to Roberta Metsola, the NA Chairman sent the best regards from the Vietnamese legislative body and himself to the first female President of the EC over the past 20 years, and also the youngest ever leader of the body.
Hue highlighted that Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive cooperative ties with the European Union (EU), which is a top partner in Vietnam’s external policy of international integration, with the cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the EP being an important pillar.
He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the EP President and with the support of EP members, the Vietnam-EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation will be developed to new heights for the practical benefits of people of both sides.
Chairman Hue took the occasion to invite EP President Roberta Metsola to pay an official visit to Vietnam at an appropriate time to discuss the cooperation between Vietnam and the EU in general and the two legislative bodies in particular./.