Politics 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi A ceremony took place in Hanoi on January 21 to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Ukraine (January 23, 1992 – 2022).

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives Romanian Ambassador Member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has hosted a reception for Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila on January 21.

Politics Vietnam successfully fulfills dual goals: Moroccan Ambassador Vietnam is one of the few countries that have successfully fulfilled the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the smooth operation of the economy, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi has said.

Politics Vietnam – trustworthy friend of South Africa A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa led by Ambassador Hoang Van Loi paid a working visit to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) and George city in South Africa’s Western Cape province from January 17-20.