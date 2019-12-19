Top legislator hosts Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, in Hanoi on December 19, during which she affirmed that Vietnamese leaders always back stronger cooperation between the two countries’ armies.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) hosts Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, in Hanoi on December 19, during which she affirmed that Vietnamese leaders always back stronger cooperation between the two countries’ armies.
She highlighted that both Vietnam and Myanmar are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and share a lot of similarities in history. The bilateral long-standing relations have been built by President Ho Chi Minh and General Aung San, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.
The top legislator expressed her pleasure at the growing defence partnership, which has been reinforced and developed since Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s previous visit to Vietnam in March 2017.
She urged Vietnamese and Myanmar military leaders to instruct relevant agencies to work out suitable forms and measures for the more comprehensive and effective implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements in defence.
The Vietnamese NA leader asked Myanmar to support the viewpoint of ASEAN and Vietnam on the East Sea issue, which advocates the settlement of disputes at sea by peaceful means and in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing affirmed Myanmar’s strong support for Vietnam and ASEAN.
He congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable achievements gained over the past time, especially in economy.
There is a plenty of room for cooperation between Vietnam and Myanmar, he said, repeating the proposal of transporting goods by road through Laos instead of by sea to shorten the distance and time.
The Senior General asked Chairwoman Ngan to pay more attention to encouraging Vietnamese businesses to invest in Myanmar.
He noted that Viettel is investing in Myanmar with the brand of Mytel, and it has become the third biggest telecom operator in Myanmar. Mytel is expected to rise to the second position soon and take the lead in Myanmar, he added.
Min Aung Hlaing said he was glad to know that the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the low-cost airline Vietjet Air are increasing flights to Myanmar, which he said will enable the two countries to boost cooperation in the coming time.
The guest said he hopes more Myanmar parliamentary delegations will visit Vietnam in the coming time to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies./.