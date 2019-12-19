Politics Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services visits Vietnam Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, is on an official visit to Vietnam from December 18-22 at the invitation of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Public security forces play crucial roles in various fields: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 19 lauded the role of the public security forces in a wide range of areas, from socio-economic development to administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence and security, and foreign affairs.

Politics Deputy FM: PM’s visit lifts Vietnam – Myanmar relationship Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi has said the recent visit to Myanmar by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was a success, laying an important foundation to lift their bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership to new heights.