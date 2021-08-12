Top legislator hosts outgoing UN Resident Coordinator
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has expressed his hope that the United Nations (UN) will further support Vietnam in COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery at a reception for outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in Hanoi on August 12.
Hue thanked Malhotra for his contributions and support to Vietnam over the past 32 years.
For his part, Malhotra affirmed that the UN always stands side by side with Vietnam in many major activities, as well as regional and international events.
The UN has helped the Southeast Asian nation not only in development but also in enhancing its position in the international arena, and closely coordinated with its legislative body.
Most recently, the UN has also assisted Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control, notably in vaccine access, he said, stressing that such cooperation will certainly be further promoted in the time ahead./.