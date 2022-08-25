Politics Foreign Ministry spokeswoman offers updates about protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang provided updates on the protection of Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia and the UK at the ministry’s regular press meeting on August 25.

Politics Countries, organisations must respect Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty: Spokesperson Vietnam rejects the so-called “nine-dash line” and maritime claims that run counter to international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on August 25.

Politics Vietnamese peacekeepers highly valued by int’l community: official Vietnamese forces carrying out peacekeeping duties have won support from the Party, State and people, as well as high evaluation from the United Nations and the international community, a military official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 25.