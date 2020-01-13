Top legislator meets with former senior NA leaders
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to former NA leaders at a meeting in Hanoi on January 13.
She said the legislature made significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic and defence-security achievements in 2019.
In the field of inspection, the NA has made progresses. At the question-and-answer (Q&A) session, the NA adopted the rule of “strait questions and concise answers”.
She added that for the first time in its history, the NA has issued a general resolution on sustainable economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for 2021-2030.
Vietnam actively participated in all activities of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), she said.
The NA is also speeding up the application of information technology towards building the e-legislature.
Chairwoman Ngan said these achievements were significantly contributed by former NA leaders who created firm foundation for the NA’s sustainable development and more effective operation.
She hoped to receive more support from the NA’s former leaders in 2020 when the country will host important events such as the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), the 130th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1980), and the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975).
In 2020, Vietnam is also the host of the AIPA, the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, she added./.
She said the legislature made significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic and defence-security achievements in 2019.
In the field of inspection, the NA has made progresses. At the question-and-answer (Q&A) session, the NA adopted the rule of “strait questions and concise answers”.
She added that for the first time in its history, the NA has issued a general resolution on sustainable economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for 2021-2030.
Vietnam actively participated in all activities of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), she said.
The NA is also speeding up the application of information technology towards building the e-legislature.
Chairwoman Ngan said these achievements were significantly contributed by former NA leaders who created firm foundation for the NA’s sustainable development and more effective operation.
She hoped to receive more support from the NA’s former leaders in 2020 when the country will host important events such as the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), the 130th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1980), and the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975).
In 2020, Vietnam is also the host of the AIPA, the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, she added./.