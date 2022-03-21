Top legislator meets with outstanding young physicians
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on March 21 met with young physicians with outstanding contributions to the country's COVID-19 prevention and control last year.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue meets with participating physicians. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on March 21 met with young physicians with outstanding contributions to the country's COVID-19 prevention and control last year.
On the occasion, Hue presented 100 million VND (4,373 USD) to the Vietnam Young Physicians’ Association (VYPA) and gifts to the outstanding doctors.
In his remarks, the top legislator lauded the establishment of the association in 2009 and highlighted its continuous growth and sound performance. From 1,689 members at first, the VYPA now gathers 86,813 members, the biggest among professional associations in Vietnam.
Hue said he was impressed with the association’s achievements over the past time, particularly in the fight against COVID-19. Its programme on joining hands against the pandemic for a healthy Vietnam has raised hundreds of billions of VND, while its “Thay thuoc dong hanh” (doctors’ companionship) network has made millions of phone calls and supported the treatment of more than 50 percent of COVID-19 patients treated at home.
Praising their efforts and contributions, the NA Chairman wished the young physicians to be more determined, try harder, and overcome difficulties and challenges, in order to complete their tasks, thus meeting the expectations of the Party and the State and the trust of people.
He recommended the association pay attention to protecting its members’ rights and interests, improve their capacity, multiply their effective healthcare programmes and models, and continue mobilising social resources for pandemic prevention and control.
The young doctors’ feedback and advices to policies and laws on health as well as their international integration to learn advanced medical achievements for domestic application are also important, the top legislator noted./.