Politics NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Cao Bang A working delegation led by National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai on April 19 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Politics Seminar discusses promoting gender equality in NA election A seminar was held in Hanoi on April 19 to discuss promoting gender equality in the election of female deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

Politics Hanoi ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory The 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory was celebrated with a ceremony in Hanoi on April 19 held by the Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association.

Politics Committee asked to promote role in legislature’s operations National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has requested that the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs continue promoting its core role in the legislature’s activities, while chairing a working session with standing members of the committee on April 19.