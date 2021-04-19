Top legislator mulls over deputies’ affairs for upcoming elections
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting with the NA Standing Committee’s working commission for deputies’ affairs in Hanoi on April 19.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
At the session, the commission suggested policies are needed to recruit a specific number of experts as full-time deputies when building personnel options and conducting the process of nominating candidates for the election of deputies to the NA.
The NA Chairman highlighted a large number of works to be done in preparation for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 – 2026 tenure.
He asked the commission to work with the office of the National Election Council (NEC) to direct and provide guidance on the works.
Underscoring the preparation for the elections as the foremost task, Hue requested the commission collect results of provincial-level third consultative conferences to soon make a report to the NEC.
After the elections, the commission will have to conduct a series of works, including preparation for the summarisation of the elections and developing a training programme for elected deputies, among others.
Hue also asked the body to begin building a project on enhancing deputies’ working capacity right from now./.