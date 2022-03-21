Politics PM wants Binh Phuoc to become development motivation for southern region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required Binh Phuoc, as the largest province in term of area in the southern region, to study its potential and opportunities as well as position in the region and the country's development in order to issue suitable programmes, plans and solutions toward becoming an important development motivation in the Southern key economic region.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on March 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Malaysia Foreign Ministers hold talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on March 20 morning to discuss preparations for the official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob which takes place on March 20-21.

Politics Sierra Leone President wraps up Vietnam official visit President Julius Maada Bio, his wife and a high-raking delegation of Sierra Leone left Ho Chi Minh City on March 20, concluding a week-long official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.