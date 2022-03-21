Top legislator urges HCM City to focus on high-quality personnel development
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 20 asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on personnel development, especially high-quality workforce, and attract talents at home and abroad, thus meeting requirements of rapid, sustainable development and international integration.
Speaking at a working session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, Hue said HCM City should work harder to reform administrative procedures and improve its competitiveness.
He lauded the city’s efforts in COVID-19 pandemic containment and socio-economic recovery the results of which, he stressed, go beyond expectation.
Thanks to supportive mechanisms and policies, the southern economic hub’s state budget collection exceeded 381 trillion VND (16.66 billion USD) last year and its investment environment has been improved significantly despite pandemic impacts, he said, adding that remarkable outcomes have also been seen in Party building and rectification, and social welfare.
The top legislator also urged HCM City to soon set out a scenario to bring into life the resolution on financial and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
More efforts are needed to complete major projects like Metro Lines 1 and 2, HCM City-Moc Bai expressway and the anti-flooding project at T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
The leader expressed his hope that HCM City will uphold the spirit of patriotism, national pride and self-reliance to become a worth-living city, a locomotive and a model in reform and development.
Hue highlighted his support for the investment plan of the Belt Road 3 project with typical mechanisms and policies, and the public-private partnership, asking the city to soon submit the dossier to competent agencies for approval.
He also supported the board’s proposal to increase the estimated capital for the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan and another to build the project developing HCM City into an international financial centre.
Regarding the proposal on typical mechanisms for HCM City, the chief legislator said HCM City should put forth a single resolution or integrate it in a resolution on piloting typical mechanisms and policies on the local development./.