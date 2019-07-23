Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

– Tay Ninh province should optimise its potential to serve socio-economic development and improve material and spiritual life of locals, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on July 23.At a working session with Tay Ninh’s key officials, the top legislator highlighted that the province is located in the southern key economic zone and serves as a gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh.Besides, the southwestern province boasts beautiful landscapes, relic sites and diverse culture of 23 ethnic minority groups, which is favourable for tourism development, she added.Ngan urged the locality to attract strategic investors into services and production, and maintain and promote values of local products that are favoured in the market.She also asked Tay Ninh to better the Party building work and improve the operational quality of People’s Councils at all levels.Other important tasks include taking care of the life of local ethnic minority groups, spurring border socio-economic development and promoting cooperation between domestic defence-security forces and foreign counterparts as well as exchanges between border residents of Vietnam and Cambodia, Ngan said.She lauded Tay Ninh for its efforts in socio-economic development, with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growing 8.5 percent in 2018 and the provincial competitiveness index ranked 14th out of the 63 cities and provinces, up five places from 2017.Besides, the province has paid attention to social welfare and poverty reduction whose rate was reduced to over 2 percent.The NA Chairman showed her support for the province’s proposal to add the Go Dau-Xa Mat to the national expressway network and the project to upgrade Hill 82 Martyrs’ Cemetery, which is the resting place of 13,976 soldiers who laid down their lives during the resistance war against the US and the struggle to protect the country’s southwestern border.-VNA