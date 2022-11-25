Top legislator visits Vietnamese Embassy in Philippines
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, as part of his first official trip to the nation since he took office last year.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
Talking with the embassy's staff, the NA Chairman said his delegation has received warm welcome from the host leaders, and both the House of Representatives and Senate issued resolutions on strengthening ties between the Vietnamese and Philippine legislative bodies. The Philippine side has established the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians' Friendship Society, he added.
Affirming that Vietnam is the only strategic partner of the Philippines in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hue briefed the embassy's staff on his activities during the trip, including the talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate, meetings with the President and Vice President of the Philippines and attending a trade-investment forum.
He assessed it can be seen from the visit that the efforts of Vietnamese and Philippines leaders and businesses as well as the nations’ cooperation potential are tremendous. The two sides expected to push their bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 when the two nations celebrate five decades of their diplomatic relations.
The embassy must promptly take advantage of such opportunities to step up studies and forecasts, make recommendations to the State, and launch economic diplomatic measures with regard to promoting the ties further, the top legislator said.
Hue also asked the embassy to pay more attention to affairs related to Vietnamese expatriates, helping them establish their associations and tackle difficulties in residency, doing business, studying, and keeping Vietnamese language and Vietnamese culture, among others.
Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Huy Chung hoped that following the visit, domestic enterprises will be updated with more information on the Philippine market to boost exports of farm produce and goods with high technology content to the Philippines.
There are about 3,000 Vietnamese living and working in the Philippines./.