Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Communication work helps to better policy making, enforcement: PM Policy communication helps to improve the efficiency of instruction and management by all-level Party Committees and authorities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while concluding a national teleconference on November 24.

Politics PCA representative office inaugurated in Hanoi Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak on November 24 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the PCA representative office in Hanoi where the nameplate reads "House of Peace".

Politics Top legislator receives leaders of major Philippine companies Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 received President and CEO of the Philippine International Trading Corporation Emmie Perez-Chiong as part of his official visit to the Philippines.