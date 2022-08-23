Politics Official wishes for further exchanges with Japanese parliamentarians Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai has affirmed that Vietnam always highly values Japan’s effective cooperation and support in national development over the past years.

Politics Bac Giang steps up cooperation with Lao localities Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang led a delegation to visit the northern province of Bac Giang on August 23 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 - 2022) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 - 2022).

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian political parties beef up cooperation Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, paid a courtesy call on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairwoman of the CPP Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission Men Sam An on August 23 as part of his ongoing official visit to Cambodia.

Politics Binh Duong strengthens ties with Laos’ Champasak province Secretary of the Party Committee of southern Binh Duong province Nguyen Van Loi held a working session with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of the southwestern Lao province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham, on August 23.