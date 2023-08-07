Politics Ha Nam hopes to bolster multi-faceted ties with Japan’s Hyogo prefecture Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy had a working session with a visiting delegation of Japan’s Hyogo prefecture on August 7, affirming that the northern province always views Japan as a leading partner.

Politics Vietnamese President applauds AIPA’s contributions to ASEAN community Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong conveyed a message to the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44), applauding the strong development and practical contributions of AIPA to the construction of a united and cohesive ASEAN community.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance collaboration in inspection work Vietnamese Deputy Inspector General Bui Ngoc Lam and his Lao counterpart Sukkhamphet Heuangbutsi held talks in Vientiane on August 7 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in inspection work.