Politics NA Chairman meets Malaysian, Cambodian legislative leaders in Jakarta Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had separate meetings in Jakarta on August 7 with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and Vice President of the Cambodian Senate Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn, while attending the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Videos Lifting Vietnam - Iran ties to new heights National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will undertake a friendship visit to Iran from August 8-10 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. This will present an opportunity for both sides to review the achievements over the past half a century and set out new directions and measures to take bilateral ties to new heights.

Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman puts forth key proposals at AIPA-44 Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue raised key proposals at the first plenary session of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.