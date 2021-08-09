At the talks between Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA) Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith promised to continue giving the highest priority to constantly consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Vientiane on August 9.



The two sides informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, and discussed orientations and measures to continue developing the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in a deep, effective and practical manner, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



The Lao leader stressed that President Phuc’s selection of Laos as the first country to visit in his new position showed that the Vietnamese Party and State, and President Phuc personally have attached special importance to preserving, protecting and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



The two leaders affirmed that the Parties, States and people of the two nations have always given each other valuable and wholehearted support and assistance in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification and the current cause of nation protection and development.



They expressed their delight at the fruitful development of the bilateral collaboration in recent years, discussed ways to support each other in dealing with difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to jointly promote cooperation in all fields.



They agreed to maintain the effective implementation of high-level agreements and the results achieved at the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee as well as the Agreement on Bilateral Cooperation for the 2021-2025 period and the Vietnam-Laos Cooperation Strategy for the 2021-2030 period, along with the outcomes achieved during the official friendly visit to Vietnam by the Lao leader in late June and this official friendly visit to Laos by President Phuc.



Both sides highlighted the need to deepen bilateral political cooperation; coordinate closely in strategic issues related to security and development of each country; maintain high-level visits; and increase the exchange of information and experience in Party and political system building, socio-economic development, macroeconomic stability and international integration. Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith promised to continue giving the highest priority to constantly consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Vientiane on August 9.The two sides informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, and discussed orientations and measures to continue developing the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in a deep, effective and practical manner, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.The Lao leader stressed that President Phuc’s selection of Laos as the first country to visit in his new position showed that the Vietnamese Party and State, and President Phuc personally have attached special importance to preserving, protecting and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.The two leaders affirmed that the Parties, States and people of the two nations have always given each other valuable and wholehearted support and assistance in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification and the current cause of nation protection and development.They expressed their delight at the fruitful development of the bilateral collaboration in recent years, discussed ways to support each other in dealing with difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to jointly promote cooperation in all fields.They agreed to maintain the effective implementation of high-level agreements and the results achieved at the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee as well as the Agreement on Bilateral Cooperation for the 2021-2025 period and the Vietnam-Laos Cooperation Strategy for the 2021-2030 period, along with the outcomes achieved during the official friendly visit to Vietnam by the Lao leader in late June and this official friendly visit to Laos by President Phuc.Both sides highlighted the need to deepen bilateral political cooperation; coordinate closely in strategic issues related to security and development of each country; maintain high-level visits; and increase the exchange of information and experience in Party and political system building, socio-economic development, macroeconomic stability and international integration.

They agreed to designate 2022 as the “Year of Vietnam -Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity” to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also affirmed to maintain cooperation in defence and security to effectively deal with traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The two leaders consented agreed to coordinate closely at international and regional forums, continue to promote the central role of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, strengthen coordination with Cambodia to implement the agreement between the three Prime Ministers on the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle and implement the Master Plan on connecting the three economies by 2030, and closely coordinate in the Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms. The two sides agreed to continue intensifying cooperation with each other and with relevant countries and international organisations for the sustainable and effective management and use of the Mekong River’s water sources.



Both host and guest emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; settling disputes through peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); working with relevant parties to promote the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon achieve an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 14 cooperation documents between the two countries’ ministries, sectors and enterprises. (Photo: VNA)



On this occasion, Vietnam also presented a vocational training school in Khammuane province worth 5 million USD as a gift to After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 14 cooperation documents between the two countries’ ministries, sectors and enterprises in the fields of defence, security, drug prevention and control, search and rescue, electricity trading, and mineral exploration, exploitation and processing.On this occasion, Vietnam also presented a vocational training school in Khammuane province worth 5 million USD as a gift to Laos ./.

VNA