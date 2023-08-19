Nguyen Huy Hoang has been chosen to carry the Vietnamese flag at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games next month in China. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Top swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang will be Vietnam's flag bearer at the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony next month in China.

The Sports Authority of Vietnam has chosen the region's top swimmer to take the honour as he was one of the best athletes of Vietnam last year, winning three golds and one silver at the 32nd SEA Games in May in Cambodia.

It is not the first time that Hoang has carried the flag. He did the job at the Phnom Penh Games and the 31st SEA Games on home soil last year.

Hoang is on a long training course in Hungary in preparation for the Games. He will return home early next month and join the delegation heading to China on September 20.

Hoang will compete in the men's 1,500m event, where he won a silver at the previous Games in Jakarta in 2018.

This year, as his number one rival Sun Yang of the host nation cannot compete because of a doping ban, Hoang is expected to top the podium.

Currently, Vietnamese officials have taken 30 samples for doping tests while all athletes have completed their mandatory certificates of doping by WADA.

Among the 31 teams that will compete in the Games, many are in their intensive training courses locally and internationally.

The final list of the Vietnam delegation will be announced later this month. They will target up to five gold medals./.