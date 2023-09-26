The two leaders agreed that Vietnam will continue helping Bulgaria access the ASEAN market, while Bulgaria, with its strategic location on the Black Sea, will assist Vietnam in further penetrating the EU and the markets of Balkan countries.Zhelyazkov, for his part, expressed his desire that the two nations will make the most of advantages that the EVIPA brings.He said both sides expressed special interest in establishing joint ventures to promote bilateral cooperation, tapping into potential for maritime and port collaboration, tourism and culture, and discussed the roles of Bulgaria in Eastern Europe and Vietnam in ASEAN.The talks made positive contributions to Vietnam-Bulgaria ties, with numerous potential cooperation areas that could elevate bilateral ties to new heights, driven by mutual trust, stronger people-to-people exchanges, and better efficiency of trade and investment, he said./.