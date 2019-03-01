At the talks between the top leaders of Vietnam and the DPRK (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong welcomed Chairman of the Workers’ Party and the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un to Vietnam during their talks in Hanoi on March 1.



The talks took place following the welcome ceremony held at the Presidential Palace – the highest formality for a head of state.



The host hailed the visit as a new and important milestone in the history of the two Parties and countries, affording the leaders a chance to discuss each country’s situation, the development of bilateral ties, and regional and global issues of shared concern.



Congratulating the DPRK people on their great achievements in national development, he believed that under the leadership of the Party, they will reap even greater achievements in socialism building and improving livelihoods.



He affirmed that Vietnam consistently follows the external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and the multilateralisation and diversification of external ties; while taking on its role as a trustworthy friend and partner, and a responsible member of the international community.



The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure the traditional friendship with the DPRK and want to further intensify ties between the two Parties and countries for the benefit of the two peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he stated.



Kim, for his part, hoped to share experience in national construction and socio-economic development with Vietnam.



He thanked the host, the Vietnamese Party and its people for their warm welcome and active support for the DPRK-USA Hanoi Summit.



The guest highlighted the DPRK Party and State’s consistent stance of valuing the traditional friendship with Vietnam, which was founded and nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kim Il-sung, and veteran leaders of the two Parties and countries.



Both sides agreed to facilitate high-level visits and contacts; as well as to expand the exchange of all-level delegations via the Party, State and mass organisation channels to increase mutual understanding in fields of common demand.



They will effectively maintain regular dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, including the deputy ministerial-level political consultation and the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Scientific-Technological Cooperation; explore the possibility of mutually-beneficial collaboration in fields suitable to each side; expand cultural, arts, sports, and people-to-people exchanges; and hold activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2020.



On regional and global issues, they pledged to work closely together at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the ASEAN Regional Forum, and to intensify the exchange of ideas on issues regarding peace and stability maintenance in the region.



The host lauded the efforts of the DPRK and the US at their just-ended second summit and wished that they would maintain dialogue to improve bilateral ties and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.



Kim invited the Vietnamese leader to visit the DRPK at a time of his convenience. The latter thanked the guest and asked both sides’ agencies to discuss further via diplomatic channels.–VNA