The 13th Party Central Committee makes its debut (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee for the 13th tenure.



In the message, Xi said he is glad to hear that Trong has been elected as the General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and would like to extend warm congratulations to him, and through him to the new leadership of the CPV, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and in his own name.



Since its 12th National Congress, the CPV, under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by Trong, has strengthened the party building work and led the Vietnamese people to many achievements in the cause of socialism construction and reform, Xi said, adding that the successful organisation of the 13th National Congress of the CPV has started a new journey in Vietnam's socialist modernisation.



Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee headed by Trong, new greater achievements will be made in the various causes of the CPV and Vietnam.



China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbours and share a common destiny of strategic significance, said the Chinese leader.



Xi said he attaches great importance to relations between the two Parties and two countries, and stands ready to work with Trong to enhance strategic communication, promote traditional friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promote the cause of socialism.



By doing so, he added, they will jointly steer the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership along the path of healthy and stable development, bring more benefits to the people of both countries, and make positive contributions to promoting regional and global peace, development and win-win cooperation.



Xi said he sincerely wishes Trong new achievements in his noble post./.

VNA